LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a homicide in the psychiatric ward at University Medical Center early Thursday morning.

Police described it as an “isolated incident” and the hospital remains open. According to early information, two patients were stabbed.

The suspect, a man in his 40s who is a patient, left his room and stabbed a male patient in a room. That man died of his injuries, according to police. The suspect left and stabbed another patient in the hallway. That patient escaped with a charge nurse.

Security responded to the scene, and correctional officers at the hospital on a separate call came to the scene. The suspect was found in his room and officers took him into custody.

“They heard the commotion and heard the call that there was a person with a knife stabbing somebody inside the hospital. They quickly responded, they made entry into that area of the hospital, where they located the suspect in his room and they were able to take him into custody without incident,” said Lt. Jason Johansson of Metro police.

Homicide detectives are working at the scene, and we will have more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.