Police investigate stabbing, deadly shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police say a fight between roommates turned deadly Friday morning.

According to Metro Police, the incident was reported around 1 a.m. in the 6100 block of Scarlett Leaf Street near Sunset Road and the 215.

Officers responding to a 9-1-1 call found a man in his late 40s dead at the scene with gunshot wounds and another man who was suffering from multiple stab wounds. The injured man was transported to University Medical Center and is expected to survive.

Spencer said the shooting appears to be a a case of self-defense. The shooting victim was reported to be using drugs and delusional when he attacked his roommate with a knife, stabbing him six times.