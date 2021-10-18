UPDATE: Police investigate southwest valley in-custody death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating an in-custody death that happened at a business in the Southwest valley, Monday afternoon.

According to police, an erratic man was was located inside a bathroom at a pharmacy on Fort Apache Road and Sunset Road.

Once officers arrived they say the man was unresponsive to their verbal commands.

Police eventually took the man into custody, however, they say the man became combative and resisted arrest.

The man was eventually handcuffed but became unresponsive.

Officers say that’s when they quickly removed the man’s handcuffs and had medical personnel give him medical aid.

Ultimately the man was taken to Southern Hills Hospital where he later died.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.