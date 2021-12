LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a shooting in the southwest part of the valley that occurred Thursday afternoon at approximately 4:42 p.m.

Police tell 8 News Now there was an argument between two groups of people at Crow Butte Court, which is a neighborhood near Jones and Robindale.

One person started shooting and another person was hit but did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

No other details were released.