LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person was shot to death Friday at a home in Las Vegas, police say.

Officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a homicide on the 200 block of Kipling Street, near US-95 and Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas.

Officers received a call reporting a shooting at a home around midday on Friday. When police arrived, they said they found a person who had been shot. That person died on the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified and authorities haven’t released any information on a possible suspect.

This is a developing story, stay with 8 News Now for more details as they are released.