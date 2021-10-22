Police investigate shooting on Las Vegas Strip, 1 injured

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was injured in a shooting on the sidewalk in front of the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Friday morning.
At least a dozen Las Vegas Metropolitan Police department vehicles responded to the shooting which was reported at 4:18 a.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they did find a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The suspect was found nearby and taken into custody.
The sidewalk in front of the hotel was closed during the investigation.