LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that happened near UNLV campus, the suspect is at large.

The shooting happened around 12:24 p.m. on Maryland Parkway near Tropicana Avenue, Metro police said.

According to a tweet from UNLV police, there is no threat to the campus. They also released a suspect description.

Update suspect is know by the victim There does not appear to be a threat to campus — University Police Services (@UPDSouth) February 13, 2020

Suspect Update: White male, possible face tattoos, purple backpack — University Police Services (@UPDSouth) February 13, 2020

Metro police confirm one person has been shot but did not release any information on their condition. The suspect fled the scene.