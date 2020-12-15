Police investigating homicide near Owens, Eastern

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Police are investigating a homicide that happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on North 23rd Street and Hinkle Drive, near Owens and Eastern Avenues.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle. The victim was transported to UMC hospital in unknown condition.

No suspect information is available at this time. Police ask those with information to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously if they have any information.

A media briefing will be held at the scene around 2:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.