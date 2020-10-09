Police investigate shooting near Oakey, Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a shooting early Friday in the area of Oakey Boulevard and South Las Vegas Boulevard.

An man fled the scene in the 1700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard after shooting another man, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

“Patrol officers may have the suspect in custody,” according to police.

The victim was transported to a hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation remains open as police look for witnesses and evidence at the scene.