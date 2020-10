LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was injured during a shooting near Nellis Air Force base Friday.

According to Metro Police, the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of No. Nellis Boulevard, near Las Vegas Boulevard.

Metro said a citizen reported the shooting and when officers arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound. They said the injury doesn’t appear to be life-threatening.

Police are looking for the suspect. No other details have been released.