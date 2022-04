LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police say they are investigating a shooting that took place on the east side of the valley on Monday evening.

The incident occurred around 9:20 p.m. in the 3900 block of Palos Verdes near Flamingo, Paradise.

No injuries have been reported, but police say property in the area was impacted by the shooting.

At this time police have no suspects in custody.

This is a developing story