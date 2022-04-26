LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police responded to 953 East Sahara Ave. near Commercial Center District World Village Tuesday night following reports of a man who was shot.

According to police, one victim in his 60s was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound at the scene.

Police said the victim said he was also stabbed, and that his injuries are non-life-threatening.

A suspect has not been located, and no other details have been released.

Everyone is asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.