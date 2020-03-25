Police investigate shooting, look for second suspect involved

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro is looking for an outstanding second that was involved in an early morning shooting on Tuesday.

It happened just after 3 a.m. in a neighborhood near Sahara Avenue and Arville Street. Police say a man was home alone when he heard voices at his back door.

The homeowner, Metro says, got a firearm and confronted two people in his back yard.

One of the suspects, a man, allegedly came toward the homeowner in a threatening manner. The homeowner responded by firing one shot that struck the suspect in the shoulder.

Police say the homeowner immediately called 911, and the other suspect ran out of the back yard.

The injured suspect was transported to the hospital and is reportedly stable.



The investigation is ongoing at this time.

