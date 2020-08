LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a shooting involving a Metro Police officer in the northeast part of the valley.

According to police in a statement released at 9:14 a.m., the shooting occurred in the 3700 block of Nellis Boulevard, south of Las Vegas Boulevard. A suspect is believe to be barricaded in a mobile home.

There are no reports of injuries at this time, but there is police activity in the area.