LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police investigated an officer-involved shooting in the northwest valley on Friday evening.

It happened near South Anasazi Drive and Banburry Cross Drive, near Summerlin Parkway.

This is the second officer-involved shooting of the day for Metro police.

The first officer-involved shooting on Friday took place along Charleston and Lamb boulevards following a road rage incident just after 11 a.m.

No other details were released regarding the second officer-involved shooting Friday evening.

