Police investigate shooting in southeast Las Vegas neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a report of shots fired in a southeast Las Vegas neighborhood Tuesday morning.

According to police, a citizen called to report a silver sedan driving recklessly and almost colliding with his vehicle. The driver followed the sedan into a neighborhood near Tropicana Avenue and Hualapai Way. The driver reported to police that a male shot several times at him, hitting his vehicle.

Police said a resident who heard the gunshots told police he saw a male run into a home in the 10,000 block of Basalt Hollow Avenue.

Police detained six people who were in the home for questioning and are investigating if one of them was the shooter.