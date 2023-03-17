LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officers from the North Las Vegas Police Department investigated reports of a shooting Friday morning.

According to investigators, police were called to the area of Rose Street and Hart Avenue in North Las Vegas at approximately 6:00 a.m. due to reports of gunshots being heard. Meanwhile, dispatchers also received calls reporting a vehicle crash at Lake Mead Boulevard and Tonopah Drive.

Officers say they found bullet casings near the scene at Rose Street and Hart Avenue and found bullet holes in one of the vehicles involved in the crash at Lake Mead Boulevard and Tonopah Drive.

One person was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries from the crash, and investigators don’t believe the person was struck by gunfire.

This is a developing story as investigators continue to piece together the incident.