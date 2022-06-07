LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting in a neighborhood on the far east side of the Las Vegas valley.

According to Metro police Lt. David Gordon, the investigation is in its early stages but a man was shot at least once and has been transported to the hospital where he is in “stable condition.”

Gordon said police responded to the Avion Apartments on E. Lake Mead Boulevard, east of Hollywood Boulevard, around 12:33 a.m.

Gordon said the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.