Las Vegas police investigate shooting in 3700 block of Arville Street on July 10, 2023. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting in the central Las Vegas valley.

Monday around 10: 35 p.m. police received a report of a man shot in the 3700 block of Arville Street near Twain Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a man lying on the ground. The man was pronounced dead, according to police.

Las Vegas police investigate shooting in 3700 block of Arville Street on July 10, 2023. (KLAS)

Las Vegas police investigate shooting in 3700 block of Arville Street on July 10, 2023. (KLAS)

No other details have been released at this time. This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.