Police investigate shooting at Siegel Suites near Twain, Paradise

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is hospitalized after being shot three times in an early morning shooting at the Siegel Suites located on Twain Avenue near Paradise Road.

According to Metro Police, the shooting was reported at 1:24 a.m. Wednesday after an man walked into an apartment where there were three people. Police said he repeatedly shot one of the occupants.

The shooting victim was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect and one of the occupants left the apartment and remain at large.