NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are conducting an investigation after shots were fired at the Cheyenne Villas apartment complex, near Cheyenne and Simmons.

According to police, SWAT officials were called to a residence in the apartment complex.

NLVPD tells 8 News Now that this is not a barricade. Police have a residence surrounded for a person of interest.

.@NLVPD investigation near Cheyenne and Simmons. They tell us SWAT was called to the scene regarding an illegal shooting, but they're not calling this a barricade. They're talking to a person of interest at the moment. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/zAjiY16kFY — Eric Jungblut (@JungblutEric) November 9, 2020

There were no details released regarding victims or injuries.

