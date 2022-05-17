Correction: 8 News Now incorrectly initially reported that this shooting was at the Rio Hotel & Casino. According to Metro police, the shooting was reported at Hotel Rio Drive and Dean Martin Drive near the Rio Hotel and Casino. 8 News Now has since corrected the mistake.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An investigation is underway after a reported shooting near the Rio Hotel and Casino Tuesday morning.

The report came in just after 10 a.m. of a victim who was shot in the leg, according to I-Team sources.

According to the victim, it was possibly a drive-by shooting.

The victim was transported to UMC Trauma with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details have been released, and the circumstances of the shooting are still unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.