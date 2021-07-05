Police investigate shooting at apartment complex in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are looking for a suspect after a juvenile male was shot in the leg at an apartment complex in the northwest valley on Monday night.

Officers responded to a call just before 6 p.m. in the 2800 block of Rainbow Boulevard at the Villa Del Sol apartments. The juvenile was taken to University Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking people to avoid the area — Rainbow between Smoke Ranch Road and Cheyenne Avenue — as they investigate the case. No one is in custody at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.