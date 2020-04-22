Police investigate shootout that left 1 man dead in restaurant parking lot

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man is dead following a shootout early Wednesday morning in the parking lot of a restaurant on Tropicana Avenue, west of Fort Apache Road.

According to Metro Lt. Ray Spencer, police received multiple calls around 2 a.m. about the shooting. When police arrived at the parking lot they found a man in his 40s who was dead and multiple gun casings.

Police said a man and woman were eating in the parking lot of In-N-Out restaurant when they were approached by two men. Lt. Spencer said those men got into an argument with the man who was eating.

“At some point gunfire was exchanged between the deceased males and the male who was having dinner in the parking lot. At this point, we know more than 15 rounds were exchanged in the parking lot,” Spencer said.

Police said the couple left the scene and did call police to report the shooting. In addition, the woman of the man who died, showed up at the parking lot and removed her boyfriend’s gun from the scene.

WATCH: Metro Lt. Ray Spencer’s news briefing.

Metro police are still trying to determine exactly what led up to the shooting. They are also investigating if an attempted burglary at a nearby gun store is related.

One man was seen running from the shooting scene and police are trying to locate him.