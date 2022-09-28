LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are expected to reopen streets in the downtown Las Vegas area following an investigation of reports of a suspicious item in the downtown area earlier on Wednesday.

The investigation initially took place near south Casino Center Boulevard and east Clark Avenue, according to police.

The investigation on Wednesday afternoon initially shut down traffic for pedestrians and vehicles.

Police told 8 News Now just after 4 p.m. that ‘streets would reopen shortly.’

No other details were released regarding the investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.