Police investigate possible kidnapping

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Las Vegas police are searching for a woman who appeared to have been kidnapped. A woman was seen getting out of a vehicle shortly after 12:35 a.m. Monday and walking onto a nearby property.

Authorities say the same car returned a short time later. A man got out and punched her in the face. He then grabbed her by the neck and forced her into the backseat. The woman is described as being in her mid-20s. Police say the man is about 30 years old and was driving a light-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee