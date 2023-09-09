LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Henderson Police Department is investigating a crash involving a car and a pedestrian that happened near North Boulder Highway.

Around 10:50 p.m. on Sept. 8, the City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to a crash in the area of North Boulder Highway and East Warm Springs Road, according to a release.

An investigation revealed a black 2011 Infinity was driving northbound on North Boulder Highway towards a green light at East Warm Springs Road. The pedestrian was crossing East Warm Springs at the crosswalk without the right of way. Because the Infinity could not perceive the pedestrian, the car stuck the pedestrian, the release stated.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The 28-year-old man that was hit was taken to a local hospital in critical condition where he later died. Speed nor impairment are considered to be factors in the crash.

The name of the pedestrian will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office after

next of kin notifications.

The collision is being investigated as the seventh accident-related fatality for 2023.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department

at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555

or visit the Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment

processed through Crime Stoppers, may result in a cash reward.