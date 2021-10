LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting north of Clark High School.

The shooting occurred just before 6:45 p.m. at an apartment complex near Pennwood Avenue and Arville Street. The area is currently closed to traffic.

Police did not immediately update the condition of the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting but did say no officers were injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.