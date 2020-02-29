Police: Suspect shot, killed in Henderson officer-involved shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in a residential neighborhood in Henderson. Police said in a briefing held Saturday that the suspect was shot and killed by officers after yielding a knife.

Around 12:10 p.m., officers were called to a “violent, domestic” situation at a residence near Gibson Road and Las Palmas Entrada Avenue.

Once police arrived, they located a man who was armed with a knife outside of a house in the neighborhood. Officers on scene used low-lethal options, but they were ineffective.

“The male continued to aggress officers resulting in an officer-involved shooting,” Henderson Police said.

According to officials, the suspect lived at the residence where the shooting occurred. Despite police using life saving measures, the man was pronounced dead.

The two officers involved in the incident were not injured.

This is the first reported Henderson officer-involved shooting in 2020.

