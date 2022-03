LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Friday morning.

According to police, the incident was reported around 8:15 a.m. as an injured person in the 4700 block of Boulder Bay near Lone Mountain Road and Donna Street.

When officers arrive at the scene, they found a man in his 20s who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional details were released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.