LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a crash involving a motorcyclist at a busy intersection near Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:32 p.m. Friday evening along Tropicana Avenue and Koval Lane.

Police tell 8 News Now the crash occurred when the motorcyclist hit a curb.

The rider sustained head injuries at the time of the crash.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.