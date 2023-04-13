LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – An incident captured on video showing a Las Vegas elementary teacher yelling at a student has led to a police investigation.

In a letter sent to parents, the principal of Doris Reed Elementary School said, “There is an ongoing police investigation, we cannot provide additional details on this matter.”

A video currently on several social media platforms shows a female teacher screaming at a student inside a classroom. She is seen walking toward the child as she continues raising her voice.

“We are aware of a social media video showing an incident in our classrooms last week. We immediately contacted the parents with students in the classroom to make them aware of the matter,” Principal Jennifer Aznarez said.

She added that “all policies and procedures are being followed.”

Doris Reed Elementary is located at 2501 Winwood Street in Centennial Hills.

The full letter sent to parents from the elementary school administration is provided below.