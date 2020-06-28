Police investigate homicide-suicide in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are investigating what they are calling a homicide-suicide that happened just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

At that time, officers were dispatched to the area of Lone Mountain & Decatur after receiving reports of deceased couple. Once on the scene, police made contact with a woman who found an elderly couple dead inside their home.

A firearm was located beside the 68-year-old woman and the 70-year-old man.

Police did not give any more information about the incident.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.