Police investigate homicide near I-15, north of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are investigating a homicide near I-15, about 20 miles north of Las Vegas, near Apex.

According to police, they received a call around 7 a.m. about an injured person. Medical personnel did transport the person to University Medical center where they were later pronounced dead.

Due to the investigation being in its preliminary stages, police say no further information is available at this time.

The Coroner’s office will release the identity of the victim, and the cause and manner of death, after proper notification to the family.

Anyone who may have been in the area of the I-15 just south of Apex this morning around 7 a.m. and witnessed any suspicious activity, or anyone with additional information is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702)633-9111. If you would like to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702)385-5555