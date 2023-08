Metro police investigate homicide in 9000 block of Palmas Atlas Street. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in the southwest valley.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Aug 13, LVMPD responded to a call of a homicide in a gated community at the 9000 block of Palmas Atlas Street near Blue Diamond and Fort Apache.

Metro police investigate homicide in 9000 block of Palmas Atlas Street. (KLAS)

Metro police investigate homicide in 9000 block of Palmas Atlas Street. (KLAS)

Metro police investigate homicide in 9000 block of Palmas Atlas Street. (KLAS)

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.