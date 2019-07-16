Suspect arrested in DTLV homicide, 24-yo female ID’d

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – A body was found in an apartment complex near East Bonanza Road and North Eastern Avenue Monday night.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 24-year-old Savannah Ann Millner from Las Vegas, the cause of death is undetermined.

Metro Police responded to the area around 6:18 p.m. on the 2200 block of Bonanza involving a victim, who was originally reported to have committed suicide.

Homicide detectives arrested 25-year-old Steven Kyle Wednesday afternoon on unrelated charges and provided a false name to investigators, according to police.

Specific details of the incident have yet to be disclosed.

