Police investigate homicide near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a homicide reported in the 4600 block of S Valley View Boulevard Sunday afternoon.

According to police, a shooting was reported at a warehouse in the area at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, medical personnel located a white male adult at the scene suffering from at least one gunshot wound at the head. He was later transported to UMC Trauma, where he was pronounced deceased.

Metro police said that when the shooting occurred, an employee working at the warehouse was loading equipment into his personal vehicle and noticed someone had started his car after he walked back inside the business. The employee then ran outside and saw someone stealing his car.

Police said the employee ordered the person to stop and held them at gunpoint. While being ordered to stop, the driver started to drive off, and the employee fired two rounds, striking the person who had been stealing the car.

The employee, described as an adult male in his 30s, was detained by police and is currently being questioned by detectives, investigators said.

The victim has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.