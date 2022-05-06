LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a homicide reported in the 4700 block of Boulder Highway Friday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to to an RV park in the area at around 5:30 p.m. following reports of a man who was stabbed.

Police found the victim, described as a white man in his 60s, suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was transported to Sunrise Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police believe that the suspect, described as a white man in his 50s, knew the victim and got into a fight with him in front of the victim’s home inside the park, during which he stabbed the victim.

This was an isolated incident and was not random, as the suspect and victim appeared to know each other, according to police.

The suspect has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call LVMPD’s homicide investigation section or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.