Man dies after being stabbed to death on Las Vegas Boulevard sidewalk

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating the stabbing death of a 55-year-old man on Las Vegas Boulevard.

According to Lt. David Valenta, two men got into an altercation around 4:45 a.m. on the sidewalk near Park Paseo, which is south of Charleston Boulevard. The 55-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and ran into a motel lobby and collapse, later dying. The suspect, who is described as a light-skinned man, six-foot-tall, in dirty clothes was last seen running toward the east.

Valenta said police do not know what the suspect used to stab the victim.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigates a homicide reported at Las Vegas Blvd. and Park Paseo on Dec. 14, 2021. (KLAS-TV)

Las Vegas Blvd. is closed to traffic in both directions at Park Paseo.

Metro police are looking for anyone who might have witnessed what happened. If you have any information, you are urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section, or to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at (702) 385-5555.