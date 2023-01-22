LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a shooting at a southeast Las Vegas valley gas station that left one man dead.

Around 4;45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Sinclair Gas Station in the 6400 block of Boulder Highway near Russell Road.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a man in his 40s who had been shot. He was given medical attention but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

According to police, the victim and the suspect, a Hispanic man in his 20s who is clean-shaven, got into an argument in front of the gas station. Both men had a gun on them and the suspect shot the victim.

The suspect left the scene going across Boulder Highway. According to police, the suspect is not in custody at this time.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD

Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To

remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the

internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.