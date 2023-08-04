LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police say a woman shot her ex-husband after a fight in her apartment Friday morning.

According to Homicide Lieutenant Jason Johansson with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, police were called to the 2700 block of West Serene Avenue near South Las Vegas Boulevard at around 8 a.m.

Johansson said in a briefing that a “frantic” woman called 911 and told dispatch that she had shot her ex-husband inside her apartment.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they found a man in his 50s who had been shot multiple times. Medical personnel pronounced him dead on the scene.

According to Johansson, the victim and the woman are separated and he no longer lived at the apartment with her. A fight occurred between the two inside the apartment, and during the fight, the woman shot him.

Johannson said the woman was detained and was “fully cooperating” with detectives during the investigation. No one else related to the homicide is outstanding at this time.

Detectives are currently working with the woman to determine if the shooting was “nefarious” or if it was in self-defense. Police do not currently know what caused the fight.

Johannson said that there was no indication of prior reports involving the victim and the woman at this time.

In the briefing, Johannson expressed frustration with, what he called, a “significant increase in domestic violence murders” this year. He said that at this time, this incident appears to be domestic violence related.

For a list of local and state resources for domestic violence and abuse victims, visit this link.