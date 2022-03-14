LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a reported homicide Monday afternoon in the 1400 block of Newport Street near N Pecos Road and E Owens Avenue.

In a media briefing, police said that around 2 p.m., officers responded to the scene of a residential neighborhood in the area and found a Hispanic male in his early 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to police, the victim arrived at a vacant house in the neighborhood to meet another individual, and the two were involved in an altercation that led to a shooting.

The man who was found suffering from a gunshot wound was transported to UMC Trauma and was later pronounced dead.

Metro police are urging anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.