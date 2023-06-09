LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a homicide Friday in Las Vegas.

Officials from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said homicide investigators are on the scene at the 1000 block of Oak Tree Lane in Las Vegas.

At approximately 3:33 a.m., police received a report regarding a shooting at a residence near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Valley View Boulevard.

According to police, the caller reported they lived at the home and that there had been an intruder. He told police that he had shot the intruder and was unsure if the person was alive.

The caller also told police he had secured his handgun inside the home and was coming out to police when they arrived. Inside the home, first responders found the alleged intruder dead.

The homeowner told police that two suspects may have been involved, and investigators are searching for the potential outstanding suspect.

Police only identified the shooter as a male in his 50s and the victim as a male in his 30s.