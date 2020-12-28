Elderly man shot, killed outside east valley home; suspect outstanding

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An elderly man is dead after being shot outside of his home in the east valley Sunday night, Las Vegas police say.

The shooting occurred in the 4400 block of Bennett Drive, near Tropicana Avenue and Mountain Vista Street around 6:30 p.m.

Police arrived on scene and found a white man in his 70s with a gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital.

As the victim came home and was getting out of his car, he was shot by a Black male. That suspect, police say, shot the victim once, then punched him while he was on the ground.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or leave a tip on their website.

Please check back for updates on this developing story.