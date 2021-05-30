Man dies after being shot multiple times at east valley auto business

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police say a man who was shot multiple times at an auto repair shop in the east valley on Sunday has died.

It happened around 11 a.m. in the 3900 block of E. Charleston Boulevard, near Sandhill Road.

When police arrived on scene, they located a Black man in his late 40s with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to UMC Trauma and pronounced dead.

Police learned that the victim was trying to tow his vehicle from the parking lot when the suspect approached him.

“While he was hooking the vehicle up to a secondary vehicle, an unknown Black male approached him, fired multiple rounds — striking and killing him,” LVMPD Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Witnesses saw the suspect run away from the scene. Police say he was last seen in an apartment complex in the area.

“It’s still very early on. We don’t have a motive at this point,” Lt. Spencer said.

If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

NOTE: After first reporting the victim was an Hispanic man in Sunday’s briefing, Las Vegas police corrected themselves to say he was a Black man.