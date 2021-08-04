Police: Man shot, killed in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man is dead after a shooting in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday morning.

Metro police say it happened near the intersection of Fremont and 3rd streets around 3:40 a.m.

Homicide detectives believe two Black males in their early-to-mid 30s were engaged in a fight before the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim.

The victim ran away and collapsed about a block and a half away from the scene. He was transported to UMC where he later died.

The suspect was last seen leaving on foot, police noted.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555 or leave a tip on the website. There is reward money available and you can remain anonymous, police said.