Police investigate homicide in central Las Vegas valley

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the area of H Street and McWilliams Avenue.

Metro Police responded to the scene after 3:30 a.m. and confirm one person is dead. No other details have been released.

Metro Lt. Ray Spencer will hold a news briefing between 6 a.m. – 7 a.m. to release more details.

This is the third homicide within a 24 period that Metro is investigating. A teen boy was killed Sunday afternoon on North Las Vegas Boulevard near Nellis. A few hours later, a man was killed at the Riviera Mobile Home Park, near Boulder Highway and Sahara Avenue.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories