Police investigate homicide in central Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the area of H Street and McWilliams Avenue.

Metro Police responded to the scene after 3:30 a.m. and confirm one person is dead. No other details have been released.

Metro Lt. Ray Spencer will hold a news briefing between 6 a.m. – 7 a.m. to release more details.

This is the third homicide within a 24 period that Metro is investigating. A teen boy was killed Sunday afternoon on North Las Vegas Boulevard near Nellis. A few hours later, a man was killed at the Riviera Mobile Home Park, near Boulder Highway and Sahara Avenue.