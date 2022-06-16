LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are on the scene of a homicide investigation in the central valley, near the Boulevard Mall.

The incident happened at the 3600 block of Cambridge, near Desert Inn and Maryland Parkway.

Police said officers responded to a shot spotter alert at 7:11 p.m., along with multiple calls that two people had been shot.

When officers arrived at the scene they found two men shot. One of the victims described as a male in his 20s, died at Sunrise Hospital, and the other victim described as a male in his 30s is expected to live.

According to police, the incident started when a group of five people got into a fight that erupted into a shooting.

Three suspects wearing black and white clothing remain on the run following the deadly shooting.

Police do not believe the shooting to be a random occurrence.

The intersection will remain closed as the investigation continues.