Police investigate homicide at laundromat

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a laundromat in the central valley.

The shooting occurred at 8:15 p.m. Monday at the 24 Hour Laundromat at S. Maryland Parkway and Dumont Boulevard, across the street from the Boulevard Mall, according to Metro Lt. Greg Phenis.

Callers to 911 reported multiple shots fired inside the laundromat. Arriving officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, Phenis said. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the gunman fled the scene. They did not immediately release a detailed description of the shooter or say what led to the deadly gunfire.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.