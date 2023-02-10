LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a stabbing at a park west of the Las Vegas Strip that left one man dead and a dog injured.

The homicide was reported at Charlie Frias Park at Decatur Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Friday, according to officials from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Charlie Frias Park homicide investigation on Feb. 10, 2023 (KLAS)

Metro police were initially dispatched to the park’s tennis courts following the stabbing.

When officers arrived they were directed by several people that witnessed the stabbing to the suspect nearby.

Officers were then able to take a suspect only identified as a man in his 40s or 50s into custody without incident.

The victim was also identified as a man in his 40s or 50s and was located at the scene but died shortly after.

Police believe the victim and the suspect became involved in a verbal altercation.

The suspect then stabbed the victim, police stated during a news conference.

After the stabbing, a witness nearby had a pet dog with them at which point the dog became aggressive with the suspect.

The pet dog was then stabbed by the suspect and later taken to the Animal Foundation where he is being treated and is expected to survive, police stated.

At this time police believe the suspect and witness to both be unhoused.

Those with information on the incident are asked to call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 702-385-5555.